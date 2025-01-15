Dutch national whose car plunged into river while running from kidnappers dead

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the death of Gibson Reuben, a Netherlands national and Managing Director of the Rivers State Cassava Project Limited.

Rueben drowned after his vehicle plunged into the Aleto-Eleme River while attempting to escape from his abductors.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to her, the tragic event occurred on Monday night.

Iringe-Koko reported that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“The unknown gunmen ambushed Rueben’s vehicle, forcing him to lose control and plunge the white Toyota Hilux van into the Aleto-Eleme River.

“Fortunately, the mobile police personnel accompanying Rueben managed to escape from the river,” she said.

Iringe-Koko stated that a search party was immediately dispatched to locate and rescue Rueben.

“The search party eventually recovered the expatriate’s lifeless body along with the vehicle,” she added.

The police image maker said that CP Adepoju has since visited the crime scene and assured the public that the culprits would be apprehended and brought to justice.

Iringe-Koko appealed to the public to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deplorable Eleme-Refinery-Onne Road, which is undergoing reconstruction, has become a hotspot for kidnappers and armed robbers.