Court remands woman, 30, for allegedly killing 8-month-old daughter

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday remanded a 30-year-old woman, Mercy Michael, in a correctional facility for allegedly killing her daughter with rat poison.

Michael was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with culpable homicide, contrary to Section 189 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that on Dec. 11, one Godfrey Sunday of Fadia Bakut, Zonkwa, reported the case at the Corp’s office.Audu said that on Dec.10, the defendant inexplicably fed her eight-month-old daughter with rat poison.

He explained that the baby was rushed to the General Hospital, Zonkwa but died the following day.

According to him, the matter was first reported to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan, but was referred to NSCDC for investigation.

The presiding judge, Mr Samson Kwasu, did not take the plea of the accused, for lack of jurisdiction.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.