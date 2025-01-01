3 hurt in Badagry as 3 vehicles collide on New Year's Eve

Three persons sustained varying degrees of injury on Tuesday night, in a collision involving a trailer, a Toyota Camry and a Lexus car on Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

William Manga, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry.

According to the unit commander, the accident occurred at about 11.36.p.m., near the Agbo-Malu axis of the Age-mowo, area of the expressway.

“Our personnel were alerted about the accident at about 11.42.p.m.and we got to the scene at 11.52 p.m., 10 minutes after they were alerted.

“The accident involved three vehicles,” he said.

He said that a Renault trailer with registration number BK 672 RB coming from Badagry, a Toyota car, with registration number JJJ 574 JP and another Lexus car with no number were involved in the collision.

“Five persons were involved in the accident but three of them sustained varying degrees of injury,” he said.

The commander said that the injured persons were taken to Lagos State Mobil Clinic for treatment.

Manga said that the accident was due to loss of control and lack of concentration while on the expressway.

He said that the three vehicles involved in the accident had been removed from the expressway.