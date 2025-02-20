You've documented Nigeria's history - Obasanjo praises Babangida over new book

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has contributed to preserving history by launching his book.

Obasanjo made this remark at the unveiling of Babangida’s book, “A Journey in Service,” and the launch of his presidential library.

However, he noted that Babangida should expect the public to react to the book in a mix of ways: positively, negatively, and critically.

“You have not only contributed to history, you have contributed to documenting history.

“It is an important part of our nation-building to keep accurate records; please don’t be unduly worried about critics and put him down syndrome.

“It may even be an indication of success but take note of objective criticism. A chronic critic of mine, the late Tunji Braithwaite, may his soul rest in perfect peace, condemned my book.

“And when asked if he had read it, he answered in the negative; he said he had not read it, saying once the writer is Obasanjo, it must be condemned,” the former president recalled.

In his book, Babangida admitted for the first time that Chief MKO Abiola won the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election 32 years ago.

The former military president made this revelation through the book reviewer, former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He stated that the late MKO Abiola, who contested the election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), secured the majority of votes cast.

He also noted that Abiola, a philanthropist and business magnate, achieved the required geographical spread to be declared president.

The former military president described the June 12 presidential election annulment as the most challenging aspect of his life.

“There was no doubt in my mind; MKO Abiola won the election. He satisfied all the requirements,” Babangida said.

However, he said he was happy that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged that Abiola won the election and honoured him with the highest national title, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), which is reserved only for presidents.

Babangida said he was in Katsina State when the Press Secretary of his second-in-command announced the annulment of the election without his knowledge or permission.

He revealed that he later discovered that Gen. Sani Abacha, his Chief of Defence Staff, who later became the military Head of State, led the opposition to the June 12 election.

Amid the ensuing crisis, Babangida stepped down as president in August 1993 and installed an Interim National Government led by Chief Ernest Shonekan, whom Abacha ousted in November 1993.

Abacha later detained Abiola after he declared himself president.

Babangida, who announced the annulment of the election in a national broadcast on June 24, 1993, stated that Abacha had become a dominant force in a “factionalised” military, making it difficult to remove him after stepping down from power.