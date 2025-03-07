You've caused us a huge setback - Minister slams Air Force attack on Ikeja DiSco

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, condemned the attack by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday on the headquarters and facilities of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser, Strategic Communications to the Minister of Power, said that several were injured in the attack, and facilities and equipment were vandalised.

Tunji quoted the minister as saying that the attack calls for concern in view of its ramifications, adding that the current democratic practice has appropriate channels for conflict resolution rather than resorting to self-help.

He said the Nigerian Air Force's attack on the facilities of Ikeja Electric, one of the nation’s critical power distribution companies, was unfortunate and a matter of grave concern.

”This unfortunate incident has also raised serious questions about the need for restraint, dialogue, and the use of appropriate democratic channels in resolving conflicts,” he said.

According to him, the power sector is the lifeblood of the nation’s economy and a cornerstone of national development, and any attack on its infrastructure is an attack on the progress and well-being of our people.

He said that Ikeja Electric's facilities, which serve millions of Nigerians, were designed to ensure the efficient distribution of electricity to homes, hospitals, schools, and industries, including military installations.

Adelabu said that the incident had set back efforts to achieve a stable and uninterrupted power supply, adding that it was a blow to our nation's collective aspirations.

He said that no grievance, no matter how legitimate, justified the destruction of public infrastructure, as such actions were counterproductive and only served to exacerbate the challenges faced by the nation.

”We must always remember that violence and destruction are not the answer to our problems. Instead, we must embrace dialogue, understanding, and the rule of law as the only viable means of resolving conflicts.

“I call on all parties involved to exercise restraint and to seek peaceful and democratic means of addressing all issues that may have led to this unfortunate incident.

”Our democracy provides us with the tools and institutions necessary to resolve disputes without resorting to violence.

”We have the judiciary, the legislature, and various regulatory bodies that are empowered to mediate and adjudicate conflicts.

“It is imperative that we utilise these channels to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

The minister urged the Nigerian Air Force to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and to ensure that its operations are conducted with utmost regard for the welfare of civilians and public infrastructure.

According to him, the military is a vital institution in our nation, and its role in maintaining peace and security cannot be overstated.

” However, it is equally important that all actions taken by our armed forces are proportionate, targeted, and in line with the principles of democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

Adelabu also commended the staff and management of the Ikeja electricity distribution company for their resilience in the face of provocation.

He said, “Your comportment in the face of this adversity is a testament to your dedication to serving the Nigerian people.

”The Ministry of Power is ready to support you in any way possible to ensure that normalcy is restored as quickly as possible.”

The minister enjoined stakeholders in the power sector to work together in harmony by prioritising collaboration over conflict, dialogue over discord, and unity over division.

He said that the challenges faced in the power sector were significant, but they are not insurmountable, adding that with a shared commitment to the common good, it can be overcome.

Adelabu called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to peace, unity, and progress.

“Let us reject violence and destruction in all its forms and embrace the values of democracy, dialogue, and mutual respect.