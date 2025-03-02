You stood up for Nnamdi Kanu despite the risks - Akpabio celebrates Abaribe at 70

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has described Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe as a man of integrity and a selfless leader who has consistently championed the interests of his people.

Speaking at Abaribe’s 70th birthday celebration organised by the Abia Government in Umuahia on Saturday, Akpabio lauded the former Senate Minority Leader for his courage and commitment to the welfare of Ndigbo.

“It is not easy to attain the age of 70, and we are celebrating a man of grace, integrity, and excellence,” Akpabio said.

He lauded Abaribe for his fearlessness, citing his decision to stand as a surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, despite the risks involved.

Akpabio also commended Abaribe’s deep connection to his constituents, stating, “Abaribe will win an election anywhere because his party is the people, his constituents, the people of Aba, and the entire Abia.”

In his speech, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia described Abaribe as a courageous and selfless leader who consistently stood for truth and the interests of his people.

Otti emphasised that leadership was about thinking beyond elections, stating, “Politicians think about the next election, but leaders think about the next generation.”

He also announced plans to celebrate other distinguished Abia leaders in the future.

Abaribe expressed gratitude for the celebration, marking his 70th birthday as a privilege and an opportunity to reflect on life’s lessons.

He highlighted the rarity of reaching the age of 70 in Nigeria, citing statistics showing that only 3.02 percent of Nigerians reached that age.

Abaribe called for efforts to increase life expectancy in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event included a church service and the presentation of a book written by the celebrant.