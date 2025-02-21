Women group slams senator Natasha for lashing out at Akpabio, wants her suspended

A pan-African women’s advocacy group, Africa Arise for Change Network (AACN), has condemned senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for her spat with Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the Green Chamber floor.

The group also called for the senator's suspension, describing her behaviour as “disgraceful” and “unbefitting of a public officeholder.”

The organisation made the call in a statement by its country representative, Patricia Idoko, on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a Kogi Central Senatorial District lawmaker, argued with Akpabio during the plenary session on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The argument started after a seating rearrangement.

While others complied, the Kogi senator allegedly refused to vacate her previous seat, leading to an exchange with the Senate President.

The lawmaker challenged the decision but was called to order by Akpabio.

“Why was my seat moved without my consent?” she queried, refusing to be silenced.

However, the situation quickly escalated, prompting the Senate President to order the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove the lawmaker from the plenary.

But the defiant Kogi lawmaker resisted, standing her ground and declaring, “I am not afraid of you, and I will not be silenced."

She subsequently accused Akpabio of partiality, claiming she had been denied several opportunities to present bills for second reading since their last confrontation.

Women's group slams Senator Natasha

In its reaction, the organisation said Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions undermined the principles of leadership and decorum expected of women in governance.

According to AACN, her conduct, which included raised voices and aggressive gestures, was a violation of Senate rules and an attempt to manipulate the situation for personal gain.

The group accused her of “political immaturity” and “reckless defiance” of parliamentary procedures.

“We take immense pride in seeing more African women take up leadership positions and break barriers, but we do not support any woman who undermines the values of discipline, respect, and decorum in public service,” the statement read.

The organisation further called for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s long-term suspension from the Senate, arguing that disciplinary action was necessary to preserve order in the Red Chamber. It also suggested that she seek professional counselling to address what it described as a “lack of emotional restraint.”

AACN maintained that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions did not reflect African women's true strength and resilience in leadership, adding that she had done a disservice to the cause of female representation in politics.

The group warned that her continued presence in the Senate could damage the reputation of women in governance, urging the Senate leadership to take “decisive action” to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.