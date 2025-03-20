We will mobilise against you - Kogi women demand recall of Senator Natasha

On Thursday, the Kogi Central Women Development Association (KCWDA) backed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension and recall from the National Assembly.

Speaking in Lokoja at a news conference, the association’s spokesperson, Mrs Christy Omale, praised the Senate’s six-month suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing her gross misconduct and unruly behaviour.

Omale criticised Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct, particularly her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, saying it undermined the efforts of other female politicians in Kogi Central.

She condemned the senator for failing to present solid evidence and instead took the matter to international media, thereby damaging Nigeria’s image globally.

According to Omale, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions cast the Nigerian Senate in a negative light and failed to reflect proper legislative decorum.

Omale questioned why Akpoti-Uduaghan presented herself as a victim abroad rather than using the Senate’s internal channels or Nigeria’s judicial system.

She argued that the senator’s conduct falls below the standards of women from Ebira land, who have held public office with dignity and integrity.

“We demand an apology and will mobilise groups in Kogi Central to begin recalling Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate,” Omale stated.

She added, “What began as a seat change quickly escalated into sexual harassment allegations, shocking many and causing dismay among her constituents.

“We won’t judge the truth of her claims, but we can assess her response and its impact on female politicians’ credibility in the zone.

“She who accuses must prove; we expected her to file a petition supported by evidence, not resort to public claims without legal action.”

Omale criticised Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to apologise or follow Senate rules, noting it denies her constituents representation for the next six legislative months.