We plan to expand power transmission nationwide with $200m World Bank Project - FG

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it is expanding its capacity nationwide with a $200m World Bank project to ensure sufficient electricity supply.

The Managing Director, of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited the TCN substations in Lagos and Ogun States.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Bank is one of the primary donor agencies supporting the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) within Nigeria’s Transmission Company (TCN).

The World Bank had, on Dec. 28, 2023, pledged substantial assistance for the implementation of critical transmission projects across the country.

Particular emphasis is being placed on improving grid reliability through the implementation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA).

This commitment was conveyed by Ashish Khanne, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria and Central Africa, during a courtesy visit to TCN’s Management in Abuja earlier in 2024.

The TCN boss said: “I have come to these substations to see the progress they are making in our programme of expanding the Nigeria electricity grid.

“We have awarded several contracts in different places, some of them are in Sango-Ota in Ogun State, Alausa and Alagbon substations in Lagos.

“Also in the North, we have awarded contracts in Kano, Maiduguri Yola and many other places.

“The task of expanding the grid is a nationwide programme, so all regions will get it one by one. We will go there and we will show Nigerians what we did.

“Presently in Sango-Ota, we are installing two transformers, one has already been commissioned and is serving all the neighbouring environments here.

“With this upgrade, we have been able to increase the capacity of our output up to 200 megawatts, so we feed areas up to Abeokuta, Lusada, and Ota environments and some parts of Lagos,” Abdulaziz said.

He said further that the company had just successfully commissioned a new 1×100/125 MVA 132/33KV Power Transformer at its 132/33kV Alausa Transmission Substation in Lagos State on Sept. 26, 2024.

Another commissioned transformer in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State, part of the World Bank project

According to the TCN boss, the transformers have increased the capacity of the substation from 105MVA to 230MVA.

“This means more bulk power available for Ikeja Electric to offtake to its customers in Ikeja, Oregun, Alausa, Ojodu and environs.

“Also, on Jan. 18, we commissioned two new 100/125 MVA power transformers at the 330/132/33kV Alagbon Transmission Substation in Lagos State.

“The commissioning of the transformers has increased the capacity of the substation from 240MVA to 440MVA.

“This means more bulk power available for Eko Disco to offtake to its customers in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Banana Island, some parts of Lagos Island and some parts of Lekki,” he said.

The managing director assured the people of Lagos that the company had them in mind.

“We are doing a lot of projects in Lagos to make sure they enjoy regular and sufficient power supply. It will now be for the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to make sure that they distribute this power wherever it is required,” he said.

On incessant attacks on its infrastructure nationwide, Abdulaziz said the company was collaborating with security agencies and community leaders to find a way to stop the attacks.

“We are also talking to the local heads and community leaders, they should find a way to talk to their people.

“They should let their people know that all these structures that are in their areas belong to them and not somebody else.