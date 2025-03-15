Trump spares Nigeria as he considers travel ban on 43 countries

According to reports on Saturday, the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is planning to impose a travel ban on 43 countries as part of his immigration crackdown.

An internal memo seen by Reuters categorised the affected countries into three groups—red, orange, and yellow—based on the severity of restrictions. However, the list has not yet been approved by the U.S. government.

The red group includes 11 countries whose citizens would be barred from entering the U.S. They are Afghanistan, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Cuba, Bhutan, Venezuela, North Korea, Yemen, and Somalia.

The orange group comprises 10 countries that will face strict visa restrictions: Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Pakistan, Laos, Turkmenistan, Haiti, and Eritrea.

The yellow group includes 22 countries that have been given 60 days to address U.S. concerns before facing possible restrictions. Some of these countries are Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, DR Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and others.

Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria—some of Africa’s biggest economies—are not on the list.

The New York Times first reported the proposed ban, while a U.S. official told Reuters that the list could change. Top officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have not yet approved the decision.