Tinubu, NUPRC under pressure as demand for more local refineries increase

A socio-economic pressure group, The Conscience of the Nation, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for their policies, which have reduced fuel prices.

Speaking on Monday, Comrade Gideon Unazi, the group’s head, praised the development, noting that it has provided much-needed relief to Nigerians, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“With the price reduction, Nigerians can now afford transportation at a lower cost, which has also led to a drop in food and essential commodity prices,” Unazi stated.

He attributed the decrease to NUPRC’s strategic reforms in the upstream sector, adding that the commission’s willing-seller, willing-buyer policy has enhanced transparency and industry stability.

Unazi also highlighted NUPRC’s five-point agenda, which aims to increase oil production by one million barrels in 2025, optimise regulatory processes, and ensure domestic crude supply compliance.

Beyond the current fuel price reductio n, the group urged the government to support more local refineries, citing the Dangote Refinery as a game-changer.

“The importance of having more refineries like Dangote cannot be overstated,” Unazi said.

“With its production of Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, Nigeria is set to become a major refining hub by 2025.”