Tinubu congratulates new Ohaneze Ndigbo President General Senator Mbata

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Sen. John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Azuta-Mbata, a former senator, represented Rivers East in the Senate from 1999 to 2007, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Azuta-Mbata was elected as president of the preeminent Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group at its meeting in Enugu on Friday.

President Tinubu also congratulated the group on the successful leadership transition and enjoined the new leaders to uphold the principles of their predecessors.

“The President recognises the critical role of socio-cultural organisations in nation-building; hence, his commitment to promoting dialogue among our ethnic nationalities.