Tax Reform Bills not solution to economic problems - Kano Gov opposes Tinubu

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has joined the list of northern leaders opposing the contentious Tax Reform Bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The four-piece legislation has been a subject of controversies since it was transmitted to the National Assembly for approval by the Executive.

The bills, comprising the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, are aimed at restructuring the nation's fiscal administration.

However, stakeholders from the north, including governors, lawmakers, and religious leaders, have vehemently rejected the proposal, arguing that its provisions would further impair the region’s economic condition.

Kano Governor rejects Tinubu's tax bills

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has joined his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, as the bills’ latest critic, stating that the intended reforms are not the solution to the country's economic challenges.

This is contained in a statement issued by the deputy governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu who said Yusuf expressed Kano State's position through his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo during the 2025 celebration held at the Filin Mahaha Kofa Naisa Open Theatre.

The governor said, “This tax reform bill is not the solution to our economic challenges. Kano State stands firmly against any policy that negatively affects the welfare of our people.”

Yusuf lauded Kano residents' resilience amid economic challenges, describing the proposed tax bill as, “ill-timed, lopsided and inimical to the unity of the country. Nigerians in general, and the north in particular are growing under hyperinflation and unprecedented insecurity, therefore the presidency should pay more attention to tackling extreme poverty and hunger, especially in the northern part of the country.”

Governor Yusuf reels out his achievements

The Governor reeled out his administration's notable achievements in road construction, healthcare, education, and foreign scholarship initiatives, reminding the residents of the Supreme Court ruling in January 2024 that affirmed him as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

The statement highlighted that Gwarzo celebrated the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II last year, describing the development as a victory for the people’s will.

He reiterated that the authority to appoint an Emir solely lies with the Kano Governor, urging those unduly interfering in the state's affairs to respect the law and uphold peace.