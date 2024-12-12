Tinubu’s tax reform bills split governors in heated meeting - details emerge

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) convened a late-night meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, December 10, which ended without a communiqué, fuelling speculation about the contentious tax reform bills at the heart of their discussions.

The meeting, which commenced at 10 p.m. and lasted just an hour, was attended by 15 governors, primarily from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governors Alex Otti of Abia State and Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, representing the Labour Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, were also present.

Sources disclosed that the governors failed to reach a consensus on the tax reform bills President Bola Tinubu recently presented to the National Assembly.

The reforms have drawn sharp criticism, with 19 northern governors rejecting key provisions and urging their withdrawal. The National Economic Council (NEC) also reportedly dismissed the proposed legislation.

“The bills are flawed and fail to address the realities in many states,” a northern governor reportedly remarked.

The NGF’s silence following the meeting has further heightened public interest. Deviating from tradition, the governors refrained from issuing a post-meeting statement or briefing journalists.

This development has sparked concerns about potential divisions within the NGF, as the governors grapple with the polarising tax proposals. Observers note that the absence of an official communiqué suggests deep-seated disagreements.