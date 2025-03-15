Sunshine & Champagne: The Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

For two consecutive weekends—February 15th and 16th and again on the 22nd and 23rd—the Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience transformed the 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament into the ultimate intersection of luxury, sport, and celebration.

As the Lagos sun cast its warm glow over the field, guests arrived in radiant hues, embracing the Soleil Chic dress code, embodying the vibrance and warmth of the season.

From the very first pour, it was evident this was more than an event; it was an experience to be savored.

Nestled at the heart of the tournament, the VIP Marquee offered a front-row seat to the exhilarating polo matches, where skill and elegance converged on the field.

The outdoor garden lounge, bathed in natural light, provided the perfect setting for guests to sip chilled Veuve Clicquot champagne and indulge in a meticulously curated selection of gourmet canapés—each bite crafted to complement Maison’s signature effervescence.

Beyond the thrilling chukkas, the polo tradition of divot stomping brought a timeless charm to the event, as guests took to the field during halftime, champagne flutes in hand, reveling in the camaraderie and pageantry of the sport.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the celebration seamlessly evolved into an electrifying nightlife experience. A DJ lineup featuring DJ Six Seven, Dope Caesar, and DJ Smallz made every after-party unforgettable, keeping the energy high as guests danced late into the night.

For the grand finale, Peruzzi and Runtown set the stage on fire, anchoring an unforgettable closing party that left the crowd buzzing with excitement.

#VCPOLOLAGOS attracted Lagos’ most stylish and influential figures, with celebrities such as Ini Dima-Okojie, Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker, Ozo, Bella Okagbue, Anita Adetoye, and many more in attendance, adding an extra layer of glamour to the affair.

Each presence, each toast, and each moment shared contributed to a spectacle of timeless elegance and modern celebration.

The Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at the 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament was not merely an event; it was the place to be—a radiant celebration of joie de vivre.

As the echoes of this unforgettable experience linger, anticipation builds for an even more dazzling edition next year.

