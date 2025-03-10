Speaker Abbas warns against political instability - urges mentorship for future leaders

The Nigerian National Assembly joined other Commonwealth nations on Monday, March 10, to celebrate Commonwealth Day 2025, reaffirming its dedication to democracy, human rights, and global peace.

Themed “Together We Thrive,” the event highlighted Nigeria’s active role in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and its push for youth engagement in governance.

Speaking at the event, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to Commonwealth values.

Represented by Hon. Mark Esset, he said: “The National Assembly remains dedicated to strengthening democracy by supporting policies that promote social and economic inclusion, human rights, and environmental sustainability.”

The Speaker also praised Nigeria’s continued participation in CPA activities, recalling the country’s hosting of the 56th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 2006.

He acknowledged prominent Nigerian representatives in the CPA, including Hon. Tolu Sadipe and Hon. Mark Esset, and commended Hon. Zainab Gimba for her tenure as Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP).

Expressing concern over political instability in Africa, Abbas urged stronger Commonwealth collaboration in defending democracy and human rights.

He also called for mentoring young Nigerians through initiatives like the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI). Engr. B.A. Yero, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, emphasised the Commonwealth’s role in tackling global challenges.

“Addressing climate change, insecurity, and economic instability requires collaboration,” he said.