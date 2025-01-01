Shun politics of division and destruction in 2025 - Gov Eno tells Akwa Ibom people

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has enjoined the people of the state to remain united and shun politics of division and personal destruction in 2025.

Eno said made the call in his New Year broadcast to the Akwa Ibom people on Wednesday in Uyo.

The governor said he was committed to running an all-inclusive government, where everyone would be carried along irrespective of party or religious affiliations.

According to him, “As we usher in the New Year, I enjoin us to remain united and shun politics of division and personal destruction.

“We are committed to running an inclusive government, and we have demonstrated this approach in the last 18 months since we came in.

“Politics should not divide us or sever our bonds of kindred ship, we are first and foremost Akwa Ibomites before we became members of political parties.

“Let us continue to hold our defined identity as a peaceful, prosperous and forward-looking people.

“I will continue to run the state by involving and consulting our leaders across party lines because if we succeed, Akwa Ibom succeeds; and success, we will.”

The governor assured the people of more dividends of democracy as he navigated the state to greater heights.

He said in 2025, the state government would flag off the construction of the Medical Village along the medical tourism corridor between the Ibom Specialist Hospital and the Raffia City of Ikot Ekpene.

The governor added that the state government would formally launch the state Ambulance Services to complement the Insurance Scheme this year.

Eno said that in 2025, the state government would hold a power summit with a commitment to improving the power sector and bringing rural development closer to the people.

“In the New Year, in line with our avowed commitment to improve our power sector, we will reinvigorate our power system and also hold a Power Summit which will produce a step-by-step Roadmap on Power for the state.

“With this development, Akwa Ibom State working with other key stakeholders in the power sector can generate, distribute, transmit and conduct sales of electricity within the state.

“We are determined to turn around the fortunes of Ibom Power Plant.

“The forensic audit earlier instituted is expected to submit its reports and we will study and implement some of the recommendations germane to our strategic plans,” he said.