Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests residents for not fasting, ‘indecent’ haircuts

Operatives of the Hisbah Board in Kano State have arrested several individuals for allegedly violating Islamic laws on the first day of Ramadan.

The Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr. Mujahideen Abubakar, confirmed the arrests, stating that Hisbah officers apprehended young men accused of not observing the Ramadan fast during routine patrols across the Kano metropolis.

In addition to enforcing fasting rules, the board also arrested around 60 people for sporting what it described as “indecent haircuts,” which it claims violate Islamic law and local cultural standards.

Additionally, Hisbah officials detained some commercial tricycle (keke napep) drivers for allegedly allowing male and female passengers to share rides, a practice the board insists is unacceptable.