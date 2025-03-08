Ramadan: Hisbah Police shuts sports betting shop; seizes ‘Baba Ijebu' machines in Kano State

‘Hisbah police’ in Kano has raided and shut down a sports betting shop as part of its enforcement of Sharia law during Ramadan.

Hisbah officials shared now-deleted images of operatives sealing the premises on their official Facebook page. Confirming the raid, the Deputy Commander of Hisbah, Sheikh Mujahideen Aminudeen, said the crackdown was in line with Kano’s strict Islamic laws.

He expressed concern that some Muslims continue to gamble despite Ramadan’s sacredness. “It pains me that some Muslims still visit gambling centres while fasting is ongoing,” he said.

Kano Hisbah arrests residents for not fasting, ‘indecent’ haircut

This latest operation follows the arrest of 20 Muslims for eating and drinking in public and five others for selling food during fasting hours.

Aminudeen stated, “It’s heartbreaking that adult Muslims would eat publicly in such a holy month. We won’t condone it.”

The 25 suspects will be tried in a Sharia court and face penalties. Hisbah clarified that its enforcement applies strictly to Muslims.

Beyond public eating and gambling, the board has also been targeting individuals with “indecent” haircuts, those wearing shorts above the knee, and tricycle riders who mix male and female passengers.

Aminudeen noted that many arrests result from reports by concerned residents. “People call us when they see violations, and we respond immediately,” he said.

Hisbah operations in Kano

Kano is among 12 northern Nigerian states that adopted Sharia law in 2000, banning gambling, alcohol consumption, prostitution, and other activities deemed un-Islamic.