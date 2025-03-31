Police give fresh update on attack of Emir Sanusi’s escort in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the violent attack on the entourage of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II after Eid prayers on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The incident resulted in the death of a vigilante member and injuries to another.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, police confirmed that 20-year-old Usman Sagiru, a resident of Sharifai Quarters, was apprehended.

However, other suspects involved in the attack remain at large.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects allegedly stabbed Surajo Rabiu, a vigilante member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Another victim, Aminu Suleman from Kofar Mata Quarters, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital in Kano.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities have invited Shamakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Isyaku, for questioning.

In response to the violence, the Kano State Police Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining public order and reaffirmed the ban on all Durbar activities.

“Anyone found engaging in the event or causing disturbances will face legal consequences,” the statement warned.

The police also condemned the act of thuggery (Daba) and vowed to crack down on individuals threatening public peace.

“We appeal to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all,” the statement added.