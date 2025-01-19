Police arrest couple for alleged stealing, selling of children, recover 14 victims

The Police in Ondo State says it has apprehended a three-person syndicate, a 62-year-old woman, Sabira Izuorah, and a couple, Isiaka Lukman and Abosede Lukman, allegedly specialised in child stealing and trafficking.

Wilfred Afolabi, state Commissioner of Police (CP), disclosed while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

He said that the suspects were arrested after a case of a missing child was reported at Okuta Elerin-Nla Division in Akure.

Afolabi said that four babies between one week and two months old, and 10 children between two and seven years, were recovered.

The CP explained that Izuorah, from Ihiala in Anambra State, was the buyer, while Isiaka aged 42 and Abosede aged 23, from Ibadan, Oyo State, were the seller.

He said that the couple were arrested through intelligence-led policing when traced to Ottah Village in Edo State.

“During interrogation, the suspects (couple) admitted to abducting the child and other children from Ondo and Osun States.

He said that the couple admitted to selling their victims to Sabira in Ihiala, Anambra State, at the rate of N1 million per child.

The police boss said that Sabina was arrested in Ihiala and four babies were found in her custody.

“A complainant reported that a man, Samuel Adejobi (real name: Lukman Isiaka and a woman, Ewatomi (real name: Abosede Olanipekun), came to her shop pretending to be siblings to eat.

“While playing with the complainant’s child, Abosede deceived her by claiming she wanted to buy biscuits for the baby.

“Meanwhile, Lukman distracted the complainant by engaging her in a personal conversation and requested she follow her to Olukayode Plaza in the market to get a mobile phone.

“On getting to the market area, he abandoned her and left.

“The complainant, on getting back to the shop, discovered that her child was missing with no trace of Abosede, the supposed sister of the man she followed to the market,” he said.