Plateau govt suspends mining activities amid increased insecurity

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has suspended all mining activities as a measure to address security challenges in the state.

This is contained in Executive Order 001 of 2025, made available to journalists on Saturday in Jos.

The governor stated the decision was necessary following growing security concerns in mining communities nationwide.

“This decision is in response to the escalating illegal mining activities, increased insecurity, and the influx of unregulated foreign miners into Plateau’s mining areas.

“This has contributed to the rise in criminal activities such as banditry, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and the possession of illegal firearms.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, this suspension becomes necessary in order to protect both the security and well-being of citizens.

“The suspension is targeted at limiting access to mining sites to only licensed operators and preventing further criminal activities in these areas,” he said.

The governor further disclosed that the executive order had taken effect from Friday, 21st February.

He explained that the state government would collaborate with the Federal and Local Governments to establish a monitoring framework, working alongside host communities and mineral rights holders to strengthen the mining industry.

“A comprehensive review of the security situation in mining areas will be conducted, alongside the establishment of appropriate Community Development Agreements (CDA) to ensure socio-economic benefits for host communities.

“This is a critical step towards addressing the threats posed by illegal activities in mining areas and ensuring that Plateau’s resources are managed responsibly for the benefit of our people,” Mutfwang added.

The governor also inaugurated a Technical Committee on Mining Reform, chaired by Mr Philemon Dafi, the state’s Commissioner for Justice, to ensure the successful implementation of this reform.

The committee also includes the Commissioners for Environment, Women's Affairs and Social Development and the Chairperson of the state’s Gender Commission.

The committee also includes representatives from the Miners Association of Nigeria, Plateau Investment and Property Corporation (PIPC), and other stakeholders in the mining sector.