Parents in agony as many children tragically die in stampede at Ibadan carnival

Oyo State Government has confirmed the loss of several lives during a stampede at a children’s carnival held at Islamic High School, Basorun in Ibadan on Wednesday morning.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement, disclosed that the majority of the victims were children.

“The government has swiftly mobilised a rapid response team following the incident.

“Victims of the incident have been swiftly transported to various hospitals within the Ibadan metropolis for medical attention,” he said.

The Commissioner however said the government was awaiting a detailed report from the Police Command in the state to know the total number of victims involved in the unfortunate incident.

He went on to state that the government was not involved in any of the planning.

“Neither was the state Ministry of Health requested to provide any logistics to support the private funfair,” Oyelade said.

He stated further that the government would do all in its power to stand by victims of the incident “through this trying period.”

The Commissioner urged parents who had become apprehensive about their children’s whereabouts to check some medical facilities in Ibadan where victims of the stampede were taken to.

“The medical centres are Patnas Hospital, Basorun; Western Hospital, Basorun; Ring Road State Hospital; Molly Specialist Hospital; and University College Hospital (UCH).”

He added that while the State Government extended its deepest sympathies to the families affected by the tragedy, it also urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperative.