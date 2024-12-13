Pandemonium in popular Edo nightclub as gunmen shot guest dead

The police in Edo have confirmed the killing of a guest at the popular Raptor Club and Lounge, Stadium Road, Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim was shot dead by gunmen in the early hours of Friday, while his female passenger sustained gunshot injuries.

SP Moses Yamu, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Edo, told NAN that investigations into the incident were ongoing.

According to him, the police received a distress call at 3 a.m. that there were gunshots at Raptop Club.

He said the operatives of the command on reaching the scene went after the hoodlums, who escaped and abandoned a pump action gun and two expended empty shells.

Yamu explained that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

NAN also reports that the incident, which occurred at about 2 a.m., has left the management and patrons of the nightclub in shock.

A source told NAN that the deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot inside his white Lexus Jeep vehicle, while the female passenger was hit by stray bullets on her lap.

The incident left the club with some damages, including shattered show glasses and a destroyed glass door.