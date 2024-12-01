Ondo workers will receive minimum wage next week - NLC

The Ondo chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has assured government workers in the state of the payment of the new minimum wage in November salary.

Ademola Olapade, Acting Chairman of the NLC gave the assurance on Sunday in Akure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the proposed strike over the new minimum wage delay.

The national leadership of NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had proposed to commence a national strike by December 1 over delayed implementation of payment by some state governments.

Olapade, who was also the Head of the Labour side in the minimum wage negotiations with the state government, said all arrangements had been made by the state government to pay the minimum by next week.

“We are not going to join the strike in Ondo State because, on our side, we have concluded arrangements with the state government.

“The payment was supposed to commence last week but was delayed due to a sliding error which had been corrected.

“So, by the grace of God, workers in Ondo State including the Local Government (LG) workers will start receiving their November salary with the minimum wage by next week,” Olapade said.

He, therefore, reiterated the union’s commitment to ensure that workers' welfare continues to be paramount to the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Oct. 14, 2024, announced N73,000 as a new minimum wage for all civil servants in Ondo.