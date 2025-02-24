NSA Ribadu’s critics are driven by envy – Hamzat Lawal

Renowned activist and Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), Hamzat Lawal, has described Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, as an inspiration to young Nigerians.

In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, Lawal praised Ribadu’s unwavering commitment to national service, citing him as a mentor and a role model.

Lawal recounted his first encounter with Ribadu’s message in 2010 after former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai recommended it.

Quoting El-Rufai’s Facebook post, Lawal recalled: “In an age when elders are telling youths that they are incapable of leading, it is refreshing to listen to Nuhu Ribadu’s message of hope.”

According to Lawal, meeting Ribadu years later reinforced his belief in leadership and governance.

“That was the beginning of my relationship with Ribadu. He psychologically prepared me for impact,” he said.

Defending Ribadu’s tenure as NSA, Lawal dismissed critics, stating: “Those who misunderstand him would paint him in the hackneyed and contrived hue of a loose cannon.”

Highlighting Ribadu’s past as the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lawal declared: “He not only fought and defeated corruption, he instilled a new culture in Nigeria.”