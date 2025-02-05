ICYMI: Did NSA Ribadu label Tinubu, Akume, Kalu 'corrupt'? - details emerge

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has firmly denied allegations that he labelled President Bola Tinubu, Senator George Akume, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as corrupt during his tenure as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

These allegations surfaced following a TikTok video by Hajia Najaatu Mohammed, leader of the Northern Star, who accused Ribadu of hypocrisy for serving in Tinubu’s administration despite purportedly condemning him as corrupt in the past.

In response, Ribadu, through his legal representative, Dr Ahmed Raji, SAN, issued a statement describing the claims as malicious and unfounded.

The statement demanded a public apology and retraction from Hajia Mohammed within seven days, challenging her to provide evidence supporting her allegations.

The letter from Ribadu's counsel emphasised, "Privately or publicly, our client has never expressed the above viewpoint about President Tinubu and/or Senators George Akume and Orji Uzor Kalu, which you attributed to him."

It further stated that the allegations have unjustly portrayed Ribadu as "double-faced, duplicitous and deceitful in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society."

The statement also highlighted the potential dangers of such claims, noting that they could incite violence against Ribadu.

"Given this far-reaching ramification of your publication, our client will not sit back and watch his hard-earned reputation and goodwill destroyed by your malicious decision to not only lay false allegations against him, but also, to cause the same to be published for the world’s attention," the letter asserted.

El-Rufai support claims against Ribadu

Meanwhile, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has entered the fray, supporting Najaatu Mohammed's assertions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), El-Rufai insisted that Ribadu made such statements in 2006, citing Senate records, a 2007 Daily Trust report, and Federal Executive Council conclusions as evidence.

El-Rufai stated, "Najaatu Mohammed vs Nuhu Ribadu – Nuhu must have serious amnesia. Najaatu’s statement is accurate. The record of proceedings in the Senate will confirm that Nuhu made those statements, sometime in 2006."

He further emphasised the importance of recalling past events accurately, remarking, "This is for the record and to remind the morally-flexible that at some point in our national life, silence is no longer golden."

As the situation unfolds, the public awaits further developments, especially concerning Ribadu's demand for a retraction and apology from Hajia Mohammed.