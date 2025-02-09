Nigerians should be thanking Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy – Presidential aide

Khadijat Omotayo, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Constituency Affairs, has urged Nigerians to be grateful for the removal of the fuel subsidy.

At a town hall meeting in Jos on Saturday, Omotayo defended the President against criticism, saying no past administration had done as much as Tinubu’s government.

She assured Nigerians that the administration is committed to improving their lives through various initiatives.

Omotayo also stated that the money saved from removing the fuel subsidy has been distributed to all states and that the President has increased workers’ salaries.

She said: “I don’t expect us at this point to keep attacking Mr President, who wants dividends of democracy to go down the states. If Mr President is a partisan politician.

“He won’t let me come to Plateau State, as we all know it is a PDP state. But I’m here to represent him just because he wants to carry everybody along.

“When it was an election period, we fought for it and got it. After the election, we have to carry all the good people of Nigerians along.

“The students are talking about free education, and Mr President has initiated free loans for the students. All regions are benefitting from this loan.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend; tell a mother to tell a brother, tell a father to tell a brother. There is a free student loan without collateral.