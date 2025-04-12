Nigerian man pleads guilty to wire and immigration fraud in US

Mercy Ojedeji, a 24-year-old Nigerian man, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and unlawful use of fraudulent immigration documents in the United States.

The plea was entered in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, as announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ojedeji admitted to fraudulently obtaining a student visa to enroll in the University of Missouri’s chemistry PhD program for the Fall 2023 semester. He used falsified academic transcripts, recommendation letters, a fake resume, and a fabricated English proficiency report to secure admission and a visa.

Upon arrival in the U.S., he acquired a Social Security card, a Missouri driver’s license, opened a bank account, and secured housing. He also received a stipend and tuition waiver from the university valued at over $49,000.

Despite these benefits, Ojedeji failed to attend classes or participate in research activities, leading to his dismissal from the program in January 2024 and the termination of his student visa. Nonetheless, he used the invalid visa to obtain a state driver’s license on February 26, 2024.

The investigation began when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service received complaints about victims of a romance fraud scheme sending packages of cash and gift cards to the home of Ojedeji’s partner.

Authorities tracked 35 Express Mail packages linked to Nigerian IP addresses between December 19, 2023, and January 4, 2024. A court-approved search of the home uncovered 193 packages related to the fraud scheme. Seventeen seized packages contained $94,150 in cash and gift cards, with prosecutors estimating the total intended loss at over $1 million.

While Ojedeji pleaded guilty to immigration and wire fraud charges, he denied involvement in the romance scam. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, while the immigration fraud charge could add up to 10 more years and a similar fine. The judge will determine the final penalties during sentencing.