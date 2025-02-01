Proud moment as Nigerian woman Abayomi Whint becomes judge in US

Abayomi Whint, a Nigerian woman in the United States, has been sworn in as a judge for the Kings County Civil Court in New York.

She announced the news in a video on her Instagram page on January 23, 2025, captioned, “Welcome to the bench, Your Honor!”

Whint was one of eight judges elected in Brooklyn in November 2024. Brooklyn district leaders nominated her, and she later won the election.

Her swearing-in ceremony was held at Brooklyn Law School, where she took the oath of office in front of her family and friends. To mark the occasion, her loved ones dressed in white and green to celebrate her achievement.

In her oath, she pledged “…to discharge the duties of the office of judge for the Kings County New York Civil Court, according to the best of my ability. So help me God.”

With over two decades of experience in the public sector, Whint has built a career as a litigator, certified mediator, and arbitrator specializing in conflict resolution.

Beyond her legal expertise, she has contributed to organisational leadership, promoting inclusivity, team building and restorative justice practices. As a Restorative Circle Keeper, she has fostered fair dispute resolution.