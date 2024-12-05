Kebbi Gov appoints 200 APC youths as special assistants

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has appointed 200 youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as his Special Assistants.

Presenting the offer to the beneficiaries comprising males and females at the APC Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, the party Chairman in Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, said the party was proud of the governor.

The chairman recalled that during their electioneering campaign, they went to nooks and crannies of the state seeking people’s mandate by making different promises.

He, however, noted with satisfaction that the governor had been able to fulfil about 80 per cent of such promises, assuring that in no distant time, he would soon complete the rest and even go beyond.

Kana-Zuru listed some achievements of the governor including procurement and distribution of free fertilizer and foodstuff, roads, solar power street lights and the completion of the ultra-modern state secretariat among others.

The chairman said: “If you haven’t visited Kebbi in the last one or two years if you come today, you will never believe what your eyes are seeing.

“His Excellency, Kauran Gwandu runs an open and inclusive government. He wants everybody to enjoy the fruits of democracy, that’s why he always tells his appointees to exhibit the habit of free-will gifts.

“On several occasions, our amiable governor is saying to allow the dividends of democracy to filter down to the public.”

He assured the new appointees that they would start enjoying their salaries by the end of December.

Earlier, Hajiya A’isha Gulabi, the State APC Women Leader said they converged on the party’s secretariat to show appreciation for what the governor did to them.

She urged the beneficiaries to be loyal and respectful to be able to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Gulabi appealed to those who did not get the appointment to be patient for their turn coming soon.