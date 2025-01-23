Kanu wants trial moved to South-East over disputed involvement of Justice Nyako

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has demanded that his case be transferred to the South-East if Justice Binta Nyako is the only judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja willing to preside over it.

Kanu's lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, issued a statement on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, conveying his request. This followed a routine meeting with his legal team at the Department of State Services facility in Abuja.

The call comes after Justice Nyako recused herself from Kanu's case in September 2024, citing the IPOB leader’s lack of confidence in her handling of the trial.

Subsequently, the case was referred to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, who rejected Justice Nyako's recusal and returned the case to her for continuation.

Kanu adamant about justice change

The IPOB leader has consistently opposed Justice Nyako's involvement in the trial, insisting that retaking the case after her initial recusal undermines judicial integrity.

In the statement, Ejimakor disclosed that Kanu instructed his legal team to prevent Justice Nyako from presiding over his trial.

“The routine visitation to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu continues unabated, as the legal team just concluded a crucial visitation today.

“The central issue arising at today’s visitation is the upcoming court date for the continuation of MNK’s case.

“Due to its constitutional implications, Onyendu instructed the legal team to take certain prompt steps to ensure that his case is not handled by the same Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, who had withdrawn from the case by virtue of the order of recusal entered on 24th September 2024.

“The point was stressed that should the case still lie with Justice Murtala-Nyako, it would mean that the same court is disobeying an order that it made,” the statement partly read.

Kanu demands transfer of case to another jurisdiction

Kanu is currently in detention following his ongoing trial by the Federal Government on allegations of treason and perpetuating falsehood against the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the IPOB leader's legal team stressed the importance of assigning the case to a new judge, suggesting that, if necessary, the trial should be moved to any Federal High Court within the South-East, where the alleged offences were said to have occurred.