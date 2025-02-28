It's time to write your own book, reveal truth about 1966 coup - Abaribe tells Gowon

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a lawmaker representing Abia Central Senatorial District, has appealed to former Military Head of State General Yakubu Gowon to write a memoir and document his firsthand account of the 1966 coup led by Major Kaduna Nzeogwu.

The fallout of the infamous coup, controversially referred to as an "Igbo coup" by some citizens, has continued to divide opinions in the country.

This is coming amid the revelation of another former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), in his recently released autobiography in which he documented his version of what transpired in the bloody coup.

IBB's account countered the long-held narrative that officers who carried out the coup were largely of Igbo extraction, and they deliberately killed leaders of other majority ethnic groups.

Babangida explains that while Nzeogwu was Igbo by ethnicity, he was born and raised in Kaduna, spoke fluent Hausa, and identified more with the northern region.

He describes Nzeogwu as “Hausa in character,” challenging the belief that the coup was designed to favour the Igbo.

Abaribe challenges Gowon on the 1966 coup

Meanwhile, Abaribe responded to questions regarding the controversy sparked by IBB's book.

He spoke at a press conference on Thursday, February 27, 2025, ahead of his 70th birthday celebration this weekend.

The Senator criticised some claims made by the former military leader, particularly those attempting to exonerate himself from controversial decisions made under his regime.

Abaribe, a former Minority Leader in the Senate, insisted that branding the 1966 coup as an “Igbo coup” was a deliberate attempt to blackmail the Igbo people.

“Throughout Nigeria’s history, whenever anything happens, they always use the Igbo head to break the coconut,” the lawmaker lamented.

While urging Gowon to provide a more accurate historical account of the events leading to and during the Nigerian Civil War, he stressed the need for a just and united Nigeria where all ethnic groups are treated fairly.