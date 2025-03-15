How I feel being childless and single at 40 - Toke Makinwa opens up

Media personality Toke Makinwa has opened up about how she feels being single and childless at 40.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Toke Makinwa, who turned 40 late last year, admitted that the situation “always made me tear up.”

However, she noted that she doesn’t allow herself to wallow in pity; rather, she focuses on her accomplishments and the love she is surrounded by.

Toke Makinwa also spoke about marriage and divorce, saying she would have gotten divorced a second time if she had gotten into another marriage.

She said, “I am 40, I am single, and I am childless.” I said it, and I didn’t die, and that always made me tear up. I used to wonder, how am I 40 and I don’t have a child? How am I 40, and I am single? How am I 40, and I am alone?

“Listen, if I am completely honest with you guys, if I had gotten married again, I would have been divorced. Because the lessons never stop. I am grateful for the journey, I am grateful for where I am at, and I am grateful that I am 40.

“I look at my life like I am 40 and a boss, have built an empire, am one of the most resounding voices in Africa, have a love of family, and am in great health. I love what I do, and I am not waking up miserable, thinking that I am still here.

“You need to sit with your truth, and when you do so, you can’t shame the shameless.”