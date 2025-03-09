How I almost died on Christmas Day - Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has recounted his near-death experience a few years ago.

The renowned clergy revealed how a brutal combination of a highly demanding evangelism schedule and deplorable roads left him bedridden during the yuletide season in 2018.

Speaking at the church’s annual Special Holy Ghost Service, themed “Joy Unspeakable”, Daddy GO, as fondly called by his members, recalled how he collapsed in Ilesha, adding that he was paralysed due to the effect of a bad road.

He disclosed that his ill health made him spend Christmas in bed for the first time.

He narrated that after he broke down in Ilesha, he was airlifted to the camp for the program, but some persons attempted to stop the helicopter from taking off, damaging one of the windows.

According to him, he was too weak to make the journey by road as he would have probably lost his life if he did, so a chopper was chartered for him.

He said: “Seven years ago, during this same program, my body broke down entirely due to the terrible road conditions.

“For the first time in my life, I spent Christmas Day in bed. The devil was certain he had finally got me.

“I collapsed in Ilesha, and to bring me back to the camp, we had to charter a helicopter. I was too weak to travel by road—if I had, I would not have made it”.