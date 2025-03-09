Group claims court judgement has been written to overturn Obasa's impeachment

A pro-Lagos development group, Agenda for New Lagos (ANL), has raised the alarm over plans to use the court to invalidate Hon. Mudashiru Obasa's impeachment as the Lagos State speaker.

The group, in a press release by its Protem Chairman, Kamal Olorunnisola, said the court judgment to make this happen has already been written and would be delivered following Monday after hearing the case instituted by Obasa in the heat of his impeachment saga tomorrow, Monday, March 10th.

In addition to the seemingly unending Lagos Assembly drama, the group claimed that the clerk preferred by Obasa, Mr. Olalekan Biilamin Onafeko, was fraudulently promoted through the back door in 2022 using “Special Advancement” subject only to the approval of the governor.

Addressing the plot to “legalise the recent illegality” at the Lagos assembly, the group, in a press release titled “Obasa: the ultimate end of the drama,” claimed that “Many of the Assembly members were tricked into accepting that Obasa will subsequently resign after Meranda.

“But unknown to them, it was just a political gimmick. As soon as he was ‘re-elected’ out of damage control, he adjourned indefinitely, awaiting judgement in the case instituted to legitimise the illegalities.

“That explains why, contrary to the pledge to withdraw his case, it continued. They already have the judgment written invalidating the proceedings that removed him. All machinery has been put in place to railroad the judge.

“Upon given the judgment, obviously wrong in law, Obasa will direct no appeal on behalf of the Assembly while Meranda is already out of the way.

“The import is that he had never been removed while Meranda was never a speaker. The further implication is that the removed clerk will equally return contrary to the resistance of his colleagues, as of right as no proceeding that is valid would have removed him.

“Then the Oga will have his way and rejoice. Barring any last-minute change of mind, the judgment cannot change because it has been written as part of the grand plan to institutionalise Obasa in the assembly,” the group explained.

Shedding more light on the alleged “fraudulent promotion granted Onafeko, the group, which provided the “Special Advancement” letter signed by one Mrs. Folashade Latona, said it was an aberration because only the governor could issue such a letter granting the promotion termed ‘special advancement’.

The terse letter dated July 20, 2022, titled “Special Advancement” and addressed to Onafeko read: “I am pleased to inform you that the Commission (Lagos Assembly Service Commission), at its last policy meeting, approved your request for advancement based upon the recommendation from the Lagos House of Assembly.

“Subsequently, you are advanced to the post of Deputy Director, Salary Grade Level 16 notionally and financially from 1st July 2022. Notice of the event will soon be published in the state’s official gazette. Hearty congratulations.”

According to the group, which also provided Mrs. Latona's phone number for verification and asked why she signed a special advancement letter in place of the governor, these were “some of the aberration and illegalities that typify the Obasa leadership.”