Gov Abiodun gifts UNILAG’s best graduates N10m each for finishing with 5.0 CGPA

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has presented a cheque of ₦10 million each to Samuel Badekale and Haroun Adebakin, the best-graduating students of the University of Lagos.

The duo emerged as the top graduates during the institution’s 55th convocation ceremony.

Abiodun received them in his office in Abeokuta on Friday and appointed them as the state's education ambassadors.

The governor stated that the gesture was to appreciate their hard work. He noted that achieving a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 had made the state proud and secured their future.

Abiodun assured that his administration would continue to honour individuals excelling in their careers. He emphasised that such recognition would inspire others to unlock their full potential.

“I commend you for bringing honour to yourselves, your families, Ogun State, and Nigeria. We are appointing you as our Education Ambassadors to motivate students,” he said.

He urged them to consider how they could support younger students. He added that they would participate in programmes where they would visit schools to encourage and mentor pupils.

“As a token of our appreciation, we are giving you ₦10 million each. This reward also acknowledges your parents’ efforts in making Ogun State proud,” the governor said.

Abiodun expressed delight that despite societal challenges, some young men and women remained focused, diligent, and intentional about their academics, achieving outstanding success.

He described their accomplishments as exceptional, highlighting their perseverance, consistency, and discipline in reaching their goals and commended their determination to excel academically.

“This is the Ogun spirit. I’m not surprised that both of you, from the same department, Cell Biology and Genetics, achieved this remarkable feat in the same year,” he said.

The governor noted that his administration had revitalised the education sector through various reforms, including a learner identification system to monitor student enrolment and performance.

He added that the Learner Identification Number initiative had gained attention from other states, positioning Ogun as a model for educational innovation in Nigeria.

In response, Adebakin and Badekale expressed gratitude to the governor for the recognition, calling it proof of his commitment to improving the education sector in Ogun.