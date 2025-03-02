FULL LIST: Filling stations selling cheap Dangote Refinery petrol

So, in case you haven’t been paying attention (or just ran out of fuel while scrolling), there’s been a not-so-secret competition between Dangote Refinery and NNPC over petrol prices—especially for PMS.

And let’s be real: Dangote currently appears to be winning the narrative as NNPC struggles to catch up.

Why? For the second time in a month, Dangote has dropped its prices, and for the first time in 2025, the price per litre has fallen below ₦900.

And you know what that means—wherever it’s cheaper, that’s where the people go!

If you’re tired of your wallet crying every time you visit the pump, here are some filling stations offering Dangote’s discounted fuel:

MRS – The MVP of Cheap Petrol

MRS is flexing with lower fuel prices across the country. If you’re in Lagos, you can get petrol for ₦860 per litre. In the South-West? That’ll be ₦870. Up North? ₦880. And for those in the South-South and South-East, it’s ₦890. It's not perfect, but hey, it's better than whatever NNPC is cooking.

Ardova PLC (AP) – Fancy Name, Friendly Prices

Once known as Forte Oil, Ardova PLC has over 450 stations, which means you won’t have to trek too far. If you’re in Lagos, you’ll pay ₦865 per litre. South-West peeps, it’s ₦875. Up North, it’s ₦885. And for the South-South and South-East, it’s ₦895—just enough savings to buy a bottle of chilled Pepsi after filling your tank.

Heyden – The Underdog We Love

With over 50 stations nationwide, Heyden is holding its own in this price war. Their rates? ₦865 per litre in Lagos, ₦875 in the South-West, ₦885 in the North, and ₦895 in the South-South and South-East. Not bad for a station that sounds like the name of that one rich kid from secondary school.

Enyo

Enyo filling station is part of the AP group. Ardova PLC acquired Enyo in November 2021 as part of its subsidiaries. By extension, their rates are ₦865 per litre in Lagos, ₦875 in the South-West, ₦885 in the North, and ₦895 in the South-South and South-East.