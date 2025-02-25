Report: Dangote refinery supplies 60% of Nigeria’s petrol needs

The Dangote Petrochemical Refinery has been praised for its role in eliminating substandard fuel imports and ensuring a stable supply of quality petroleum products across Nigeria.

Douglas Inedu, President of the Independent Monitors Group on Economic Reforms, commended the refinery for its impact on the local energy market, saying, “It took the patriotic act of Dangote refinery to end the era of importation and distribution of fake fuel and other products in Nigeria.”

He noted that since its inception, the refinery has exceeded expectations by producing affordable and high-quality fuel.

“The metering system of Dangote retailers is excellent, and the combination of its products is good for our vehicles in Nigeria. Their fuel no dey quick burn,” he added.

Independent marketers are also leveraging a partnership between MRS and Dangote Refinery to lower the nationwide price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a move that was initiated in December.

A report by S&P Global has revealed that the Dangote Refinery is now fulfilling up to 60% of Nigeria’s domestic petrol demand.

“This development highlights the refinery’s growing role in stabilising the country’s fuel supply and reducing dependence on imports,” the report stated.

Since commissioning its key gasoline unit in September 2024, the refinery has ramped up production to over 30 million litres per day, reaching 85% utilisation by January 2025.

Analysts estimate that the refinery’s output could soon cover most of Nigeria’s 350,000 b/d petrol demand.