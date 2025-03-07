Fire outbreaks destroy N15.3bn property in Osun

Osun State Fire Service says property worth N15,308,651,017 were lost to fire outbreaks in the state between January and December 2024.

The losses were recorded in the state fire service's annual ‘fire incident record,’ which the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) obtained on Friday in Oshogbo.

According to the data, the state fire service received 103 fire outbreak calls in the year under review, and it attended to 16 additional non-fire-related calls.

The data also reflected that the majority of the fire outbreaks took place in February and December when 20 fire outbreaks were recorded each.

However, the highest property loss was recorded in December, with N12.580 billion in property lost to fire outbreaks. This was followed by the month of May when property worth N1.249 billion was destroyed during five recorded fire incidents.

According to the data, seven persons died from the fire incidents, with one death recorded in September and six others in December.

Speaking on the data, the Osun Fire Service Spokesperson, Mr Adekunle Ibrahim, attributed the majority of the fire outbreaks to people’s “carelessness.”

He said, “The careless ways people deal with electronics and electrical appliances at home and how they also handle naked fire often serve as catalysts for fire outbreaks.”

He said the state fire service often had sensitised residents, market women, religious bodies, banks, business owners and others on the prevention and management of fire outbreaks.

“We have been sensitising the people and enlightening them to be very careful about how to handle naked fires, steps to take in cases of fire outbreaks, and the need to take care of electrical appliances to prevent fire outbreaks properly,” he said.

Ibrahim said they intensified fire safety awareness in the state just as they have gone around to train hoteliers and others on fire safety and prevention methods.

“We have also been going round banks in the state to inspect their fire safety equipment and also enlighten them on what to do in cases of fire outbreaks,” he said.

He advised residents to always unplug their electrical appliances when not in use and turn off their electricity when leaving their homes.

He advised people to be mindful of bush burning, especially in the dry season.