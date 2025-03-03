Fear of fuel scarcity grows amid claims of NNPCL cabal’s manipulation

A civic group, Concerned Nigerians, has raised concerns over an alleged plot to deny crude oil supply to domestic refineries, including the Dangote Refinery.

The group accuses a cabal within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of working with petrol importers to frustrate local refining efforts.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Obinna Francis, the group alleged that this scheme aims to create an artificial fuel shortage and force Nigeria back into dependence on petrol importation and subsidies.

“We are shocked that the cabal in NNPCL is working with importers of fake petrol to deny local refineries of crude oil supply,” Francis stated.

“This sinister plot is designed to return Nigeria to the era of petrol importation and subsidies.”

Francis further alleged that officials within NNPCL were manipulating their colleagues in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to sabotage crude oil exploration and distribution infrastructure.

“This unholy alliance has the support of individuals seeking regime change. Their goal is to trigger public outrage through fuel scarcity and price hikes, weaponising anger against the government,” he claimed.

Concerned Nigerians have called on President Bola Tinubu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to intervene and ensure no agency undermines recent progress in the sector.