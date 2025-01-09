Eleme Road repair delaying fuel distribution from PH Refinery - PETROAN

The Petroleum Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has expressed concern over the slow pace of work by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) on the Eleme East-West Road project, Port Harcourt axis.

The National President of PETROAN, Dr Billy Harry, in a statement on Thursday, said that the delay was happening in spite of the N33 billion said to have been released by the Federal Ministry of Works, for the project.

Harry decried the challenges the deplorable road posed, saying that it was sabotaging President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to ensure the smooth distribution of petroleum products from the renovated Port Harcourt Refinery.

“Thousands of petroleum trucks will be using the road to convey products from the renovated Port Harcourt refinery, so, further delay is detrimental.

“The Eleme East-West Road is a critical route for the transportation of petroleum products, and its safety is paramount.

“The road’s deplorable condition poses a significant risk to trucks carrying petroleum products, which could lead to catastrophic accidents and environmental disasters.

“PETROAN is calling on the President to evaluate the ongoing contract by RCC in line with the contract timeline.

“This move will consolidate his renewed hope agenda by ensuring the timely completion of the Eleme East-West Road project.”

Harry said that about 60 retail outlets were negatively impacted by the road construction, and requested adequate compensation for owners of the fuel stations.

He recalled that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, in a press conference, had also complained about the slow approach of RCC, leading to the issuance of a seven-day ultimatum by the Minister.