Demand for used bras soars in Lagos amid economic hardship

The fact that the second-hand underwear market in Lagos is experiencing significant growth is not news.

What is news, perhaps, is the rising demand for used bras.

Some women say that their decisions when buying bras are based on factors such as affordability, durability, and quality.

Many say they choose fairly used bras, popularly known as “Okrika,” because they are mostly available, affordable and durable.

In Lagos State, apart from busy markets such as Tejuosho, Balogun and Katangowa, thrift bras can be found in smaller markets, stores and roadside traders.

Mrs Peace Okeke, also known as ‘Lady Bra’ among her customers in Festac Town, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state, says she has been in the trade for more than 18 years.

According to Okeke, since she has been in the business, many of her customers have come to trust high-quality, first-grade thrift bras.

Okeke, who sells both thrift and new bras, says first-grade second-hand bras are becoming increasingly popular options for those seeking affordability, durability and comfort.

“I have been in the business for the past 18 years, and I have seen how people’s preferences have changed.

“Most people prefer it. One, it’s durable, long-lasting, when in use. Secondly, it’s cheap, it’s affordable. Anybody can afford it,” she said.

She notes that new bras, particularly from top-tier international brands, can cost between N15,000 and N50,000, or more, for one, but the thrift bras offering similar quality are available for as low as N5,000.

“People buy the new ones, but the average person, especially those with limited income, can comfortably get thrift bras for N5,000.

“You can as well get three bras for the same price as one new bra, and they will last as long as you need them to,” she explains.

While some may hesitate to buy second-hand bras, especially due to social stigma or concerns over hygiene, Okeke stresses the value in opting for thrift items.

She says thrift bras are a better choice for those on a budget.

“The economic situation in the country is hard. Some people have the money to get off N15,000 or N20,000.

“I will advise those who cannot afford to: Instead of spending N15,000 on one bra, you can use that N15,000 to get three good bras.

“They will last you as long as you want without spoiling, unless you decide to change your underwear,” she said.

On the hygiene aspect, Okeke says washing them properly with warm water and salt is the simple solution.

She says her customers have not reported any issues with hygiene and infections, and that some even use the same cleaning method for thrift underwear, which she says sells in large quantities.

“Even people go as far as using it to wash thrift pants and they wear it. No germs. No diseases,” she says.

Also, Mrs Aisha Lawal, a trader at Orile Market, says the economic hardship has pushed many women to seek out thrift bras as an alternative.

“I sell both new and fairly used bras but the fairly used ones sell faster, and many women prefer them because they are stronger, cheaper and last longer than the new ones,” she says.

Lawal, who has been in the business for over 15 years, says that customers can get a good-quality thrift bra for as low as N1,500 to N2,000, while a new one of the same quality will cost N20,000 or more.

She says durability and affordability are the selling points of thrift bras.

“Unlike many new bras that can lose their elasticity and quality quickly, especially cheaper mass-produced ones, thrift bras, often sourced from reputable regions like the UK, are known for their resilience.

“Even those with larger busts, often overlooked in mainstream stores, can find a well-fitting and long-lasting bra from thrift stores at a reasonable price.

Lawal also advises buyers to soak their thrift bras in hot water and disinfectant before washing to kill germs.

Acknowledging the source of quality bras, Lawal says, “some of these fairly used bras come from the UK and USA, and they are of better quality than the cheap, new ones.”

Again, one of the concerns people have is hygiene and proper care of second-hand items, especially underwear.

According to Mrs Olayemi Adebayo, she buys thrift bras that are in good condition because they are more affordable and, most times, better than new ones.

Adebayo says she has not had issues with hygiene because she washes it properly before use.

Mrs Tolu Adebiyi, a banker, however, says that apart from quality, hygiene and perception of used items are major considerations for her when buying underwear.

“I only buy new bras. I believe undergarments should be personal and new. I don’t feel comfortable wearing something that someone else has used.

“I understand that fairly used bras are more affordable but I will rather save and buy new ones,” she says.

Remilekun Moses, a lingerie businesswoman, says thrift trends will not impact underwear brands in the market.

“They have their market share and offer more stylish and sensual designs using luxury fabrics,’’ she says.

According to Moses, a digital marketer, local and international underwear brands are expanding their reach by targeting the middle and upper classes through social media.

Thrifts are becoming more than just a trend; they are a lifestyle for many.

People are increasingly turning to second-hand goods, not only to save money but also because they are often made with higher-quality materials that last longer.