Dangote to refund customers who buy petrol above approved rates from partner outlets

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced that it will refund customers who purchase Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, above the advertised rates at partner filling stations nationwide.

This development comes a few days after the indigenous refinery announced a reduction of its gantry price from N890 per litre to N825 per litre.

The new price template applies to customers who purchase at partner filling stations, which include AP (Ardova Plc), Heyden or MRS, across Nigeria.

It said the price adjustment is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure that Nigerians are the primary beneficiaries of the price reduction, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to stimulate the economy.

Dangote offers refunds to customers

Meanwhile, the company confirmed on Sunday, March 2, 2025, that it will refund N65 per litre on the over 200,000 metric tonnes of PMS purchased by marketers at the old gantry price of N890 per litre, prior to the new rate of N825 per litre.

“The step, effective February 27, 2025, guarantees that none of our valued business partners will experience a loss due to the price change. More importantly, it ensures that the new, lower rate takes immediate effect nationwide for the benefit of the Nigerian people,” it said in a statement.

The indigenous refinery stressed that the initiative extends beyond MRS Holdings, Ardova Plc (AP), and Heyden, urging other marketers sourcing stock from it to pass on the benefits of the new pricing to consumers at the retail level, encouraging a collective commitment to affordable, quality products.

Dangote also condemned any attempt to exploit the new pricing structure, describing such action as excessive profiteering.

“It is both unpatriotic and detrimental to the welfare of Nigerians for any party to purchase at a rate of N825 per litre and then sell to consumers at N945 or more per litre. This constitutes excessive profiteering, further burdening Nigerians for personal gain,” the statement added.

“Dangote Refinery, in its effort to ensure good quality and affordable fuel for Nigerians, is working with its partners to make this price accessible. Consumers who purchase fuel above the advertised rate at any of its key partners – AP (Ardova Plc), Heyden, or MRS – anywhere in Nigeria are encouraged to report to Dangote Refinery with their receipts for a full refund of the excess amount.

"The approved rates per litre are as follows: MRS: N860 in Lagos, N870 in the South-West, N880 in the North, and N890 in the South-South and South-East; Heyden and AP: N865 in Lagos, N875 in the South-West, N885 in the North, and N895 in the South-South and South-East."

Dangote wants all Nigerians to benefit from new pricing

Dangote said that with the new gantry price set at N825 per litre, no Nigerian is expected to pay more than N900 per litre for PMS, regardless of location or petrol station.

The refinery also underlined its commitment to providing high-quality, eco-friendly fuel that benefits vehicle performance and supports public health.

“Our commitment aligns with the objectives of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which champions self-sufficiency in critical sectors like energy. We remain dedicated to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth and ensuring every Nigerian has access to affordable, high-quality energy solutions.