Christians have had enough, Lagos deserves a Muslim governor in 2027 - Archbishop

Most Rev. Isaac Ayo Olawuyi, the Archbishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria (Lagos), has advocated for a Muslim to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2027.

The clergyman made the submission during the Lagos House of Assembly’s 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Service with the theme: ‘The Voice Of Mercy.'

He was quoted in a statement on Saturday, December 14, 2024, by Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Olawuyi noted that 2027 will make it 12 years that Christians have had an unbroken stint at the helm of the state's affairs.

He, therefore, advocated religious tolerance by electing a Muslim governor for Lagos in 2027.

By the end of his tenure in 2027, Sanwo-Olu would have completed a 12-year cycle of Christians governing Lagos, a trend that started in 2015 when Akinwunmi Ambode stepped into office.

While Sanwo will be completing his maximum eight years in office, Ambode was only in the saddle for four years after falling out with his party in the lead-up to the 2019 election.

Before 2015, Muslims had held sway in Lagos for 16 years as incumbent President Bola Tinubu (199-20027) and his successor, Babatunde Fashola (2007-2015), ruled for two tenures apiece.

Archbishop makes case for Muslim governor in 2027

Meanwhile, the Archbishop appealed to politicians to consider religious inclination when choosing the next governor of Lagos State.

“I also want to add that we have consideration for religious inclination in Lagos State. It would be 12 years in 2027 that we have been in the system together and we have been having Christians as governors.

“Now, it’s time to give our Muslim brothers a chance to govern us in Lagos State. We want to pray that when it’s time for the election, it would be a time for us to elect who will govern us in Lagos State effectively,” Olawuyi was quoted.

The clergyman also urged Nigerians to show mercy to another in line with God's instruction.

“When the mercy of God is upon you, all protocols are broken. All things are possible by the mercies of God. We receive forgiveness of our sins from Him by His mercies. The nation needs God’s mercy, and it is by His mercy that we can overcome our predicaments and our shortcomings.

“How many people have you helped and taken care of? Go and show love and mercy,” he said.

He praised Obasa for leadership and collaboration with the other arms of government, saying these have kept the state strong.

“You have been a true and sensitive leader with a big heart. You have proved yourself worthy. We pray that God will continue to use you to make us smile in Lagos and also grant you your heart desires,” he said.

Obasa urges Nigerians to keep hope in Tinubu

For his part, the Speaker appealed to Nigerians to not lose hope in the administration of Tinubu, noting that the President is working to resolve the country's challenges.

“The outgoing year is indeed a challenging one, especially considering the economic situation of the country. Nevertheless, we have solace in the fact that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is not leaving any stone unturned to bring us to our promised land.

“Mr. President is busy doing everything possible to put smiles on our faces. Trust me, succour is coming. I urge us to keep the hope alive,” Obasa said.

Quoting from various portions of the Bible, the Speaker said the country had reasons to thank God for His mercies, love and faithfulness.

“In times like these, when the world can seem overwhelming and uncertain, it is crucial to remember the enduring message of mercy and grace that is ever-present in our lives. Indeed, it is through God’s mercy that we find strength, solace, and renewal.