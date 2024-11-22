Lagos Speaker Obasa declares his qualification to succeed Sanwo-Olu as governor

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has affirmed his qualifications to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu but insists his primary focus is strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obasa’s remarks came shortly after Sanwo-Olu presented a ₦3 trillion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year.

Addressing speculations about his political ambitions, Obasa said his intent remains to promote the APC through the Mandate Group while setting aside personal ambitions.

“To the blackmailers who have embarked on the mission to distort and redefine our mission, let me state it unequivocally: our intention is to promote our party on the platform of Mandate,” Obasa declared.

He added, “Becoming governor is secondary; it is something that I have not given serious consideration. Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run.”



Obasa also emphasised the importance of party mobilisation, urging APC members to prioritise unity and preparation for the 2027 elections.

“May I use this medium to sensitise us more on the need to build and sustain our party, the APC, regarding our focus for 2027. We need to continue to mobilise people just as I do frequently,” he said.