'She didn't want blood on her car' – Outrage as Bumpa co-founder Teejay dies in hit-and-run tragedy

The tragic death of Adetunji "Teejay" Opayele, co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Bumpa, has ignited public outrage after reports surfaced that the driver responsible, Biola Adams-Odutayo, allegedly prioritised keeping her car clean over saving his life.

Opayele, who was wearing full safety gear, was struck by Adams-Odutayo’s vehicle on March 4 at about 10:20 p.m. after leaving the iFitness gym in Victoria Island. According to a widely circulated petition on Change.org, which has gathered over 13,000 signatures, Adams-Odutayo merged onto Ozumba Mbadiwe Road without checking for oncoming traffic, slamming into Opayele’s motorcycle.

Witnesses say Adams-Odutayo, a healthcare professional, refused to exit her vehicle or assist Opayele, who lay unconscious but still breathing on the road. Instead, she allegedly remained on a phone call for over 30 minutes while bystanders pleaded with her to help. When approached, her friend reportedly told those at the scene, “She doesn’t want blood to stain her car.”

Public Demands Accountability

The public outcry following Opayele’s death has been fueled by allegations that Adams-Odutayo has used her social connections to avoid serious charges. Despite being arrested, she was detained for only one night and was later charged with reckless driving—a charge many believe does not reflect the severity of her actions.

“To add insult to injury, Biola Adams-Odutayo indeed made good on those connections, as the Nigerian police charged her with reckless driving only, as if Opayele’s life was worth no more than a traffic violation,” the petition reads.

A Desperate Fight for Survival

After the accident, bystanders struggled to get Opayele medical assistance. Several cars refused to stop, and when an Uber driver finally agreed to transport him, two hospitals reportedly denied him treatment. Desperate to save his life, good Samaritans returned to the accident scene, placed Opayele in a minibus, and forced Adams-Odutayo to accompany them, fearing that without her presence, hospitals would continue rejecting him.

Opayele’s brother received a call at 11:30 p.m. about the accident and rushed to the scene, meeting a Samaritan who had secured his belongings. Together, they proceeded to the hospital, only to be informed that Opayele was just arriving—over two hours after the crash. Moments later, he was pronounced dead.

An Attempted Escape?

After Opayele was declared dead, Adams-Odutayo reportedly walked into the hospital, requested a drip, and attempted to leave. Witnesses claim that only the presence of bystanders prevented her from slipping away.

Despite her initial arrest, the petition alleges that Adams-Odutayo’s family leveraged their influence, ensuring she was only charged with reckless driving instead of manslaughter. She was granted bail at N1 million with two sureties—conditions she reportedly met the same day, allowing her to walk free.

Calls for Justice Grow Louder

As pressure mounts on the authorities, the petition demands proof that Adams-Odutayo remains in Lagos and urges the police to upgrade the charge to manslaughter.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, was contacted for a response but had yet to reply at press time.

Meanwhile, social media users and activists continue to demand justice, refusing to let Opayele’s case fade away.