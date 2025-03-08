BetKing changes logo to BetQueen, partners with twin DJs to unveil ‘Beat the Odds’ campaign

Let’s be real, women in Nigeria face an uphill battle when it comes to leadership roles. The odds are stacked against them, but every day, women are proving that they can rise above challenges and succeed.

This International Women's Day, BetKing is standing strong in support of these incredible women.

To celebrate women on this special day, we’re making a statement literally. BetKing is transforming into BetQueen across all our social media platforms and best betting apps for the day.

Why? Because we want to celebrate the women breaking barriers and changing the game. It’s our way of saying, “We see you; we support you, and we’re cheering you on”

Numbers don’t lie; women often have lower chances of making it in male-dominated industries. But guess what? They’re doing it anyway.

Our ‘Beat the Odds’ campaign highlights these fearless women, sharing their stories and proving that success isn’t just a man’s game.

One of the key features of our campaign is “BetQueens” documentary, where we spotlight women who are thriving in unexpected places.

Think of Wanni and Handi, twin sisters killing it in the DJ scene or Nengi Akinola, BetKing’s very own Head of Marketing, who’s making waves in the sports betting industry.

Speaking on BetKing’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Nengi Akinola said: “At BetKing, we believe in breaking barriers and creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender.

"The ‘Beat the Odds’ campaign is a proof to the incredible women who continue to challenge norms and redefine success. By spotlighting their stories, we hope to inspire the next generation of women to chase their dreams fearlessly.”

This isn’t just about the women we’re spotlighting; it’s about you too. We’re calling on women from all walks of life to share their own ‘Beat the Odds’ stories.

Whether you’re climbing the corporate ladder, running your own business, or making waves in your community, we want to hear from you.

As part of the campaign, BetKing is illustrating the odds women face in male-dominated fields through a unique comparison with football match odds. This thought-provoking odds calculator highlights gender disparities and encourages action toward equity.

More importantly, this comparison serves as a call to action, urging society to accelerate efforts in breaking down these barriers and creating a more inclusive future where women have equal opportunities to thrive.

If you're feeling inspired, why not take your own bold step today?

So, are you ready to beat the odds? To join the conversation, follow #BetQueen and #BeatTheOdds on social media.

