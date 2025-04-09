Bello Matawalle: From Zamfara Teacher to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence

Bello Muhammad Matawalle is a distinguished Nigerian politician and educator who has significantly contributed to the nation's political landscape.

Early Life and Education

Matawalle was born on February 12, 1969, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State. He commenced his educational journey at Maradun Township Primary School, obtaining his First School Leaving Certificate in 1979.

He furthered his studies at the Vocational Teachers College (VTC) Bunza, graduating in 1984. Demonstrating a commitment to continuous learning, he attended the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos and later pursued advanced studies at Thames Valley University in London. ​

Matawale's journey from education to high-ranking political offices exemplifies dedication and service.​

Professional Journey

Embarking on a career in education, Matawalle served as a teacher at Government Girls College, Moriki, and Government Girls College, Kwatarkoshi. His dedication to public service led him to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in Abuja, marking his transition from education to governance. ​

Political Career

Matawalle's political journey began in 1998 when he was elected to the Zamfara State House of Assembly under the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP).

Following the political restructuring after General Sani Abacha's demise, he was appointed Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Zamfara State, serving from 1999 to 2003. During this period, he also held positions as Commissioner for Environment, Rural Development, and Youth and Sports.

In 2003, Matawalle was elected to the House of Representatives, representing the Bakura/Maradun Federal Constituency. He was re-elected in 2007 and 2011, initially under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and later with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) after his defection in 2011. ​

In June 2021, Matawalle, along with several state officials, defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC). His tenure as governor concluded in May 2023. ​

Matawalle has received several accolades, like; Governor of the Year Award by Vanguard Newspaper, National Award for Security in Niger Republic, Sun Newspaper Man of the Year Award, to mention a few.