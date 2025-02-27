APC declares determination to take over FCT in coming elections

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to win all seats in the FCT area council’s election scheduled for Feb. 21, 2026.

Mahmoud, who stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in the FCT in Abuja on Thursday, added that the party was also strategising to win all seats in the 2027 general elections.

She said the party members had identified its problems and were ready to confront the challenges head-on.

She said the party would take steps to ensure that the selfish interests of some identified individuals did not override the party's collective interests.

“I can see that APC in FCT is taking shape and becoming more focused on the way forward.

“We have identified where our problems lie and are more united to overcome them.

“The result of our unity will manifest more in the area council elections coming up in February 2026 and the general elections in 2027,” she said.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu-led administration had entrenched inclusive governance in the FCT by creating Youth and Women Secretariats to give them a voice in governance.

She said this would give the APC an edge in coming elections.

Earlier, Malam Abdulmalik Usman, the party chairman in the FCT, commended the stakeholders for their tireless efforts to ensure the party's unity.

“I have said before that the dedication of all members has continued to solidify APC’s position as the ruling party and the preferred choice of the people.

“Today, our collective resolve is key to sustaining the dominance of APC as the ruling party.